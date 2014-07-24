SEOUL, July 24 South Korean automaker Hyundai
Motor said it expects the local currency to remain
strong against the dollar in the second half of this year after
reporting its second-quarter earnings were hit by the won's rise
versus the dollar.
"We do not have a positive outlook for the exchange rate in
the second half," Chief Financial Officer Lee Won-hee said in a
conference call on Thursday after the company released its
results.
Hyundai Motor, the world's fifth-biggest automaker combined
with affiliate Kia Motors, said its second-quarter net profit
fell 6.5 percent, hurt by the local currency's sharp gain versus
the dollar and higher U.S. sales discounts.
