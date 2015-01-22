SEOUL Jan 21 Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday it would increase its year-end dividend by over 50 percent for 2014, when its share price dropped after the South Korean automaker announced its involvement in a $10 billion property purchase.

Hyundai said it would pay a dividend at the end of 2014 of 3,000 won ($3) for each common share held, compared with 1,950 won at the end of 2013.

The automaker's chief financial officer also said on Thursday that the company will also continuously raise its dividend. ($1 = 1,084.9000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)