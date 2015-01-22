UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Jan 22 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday said net profit reached 1.66 trillion won ($1.53 billion) in October-December, missing analyst estimates, in part because a decline in the rouble pulled down income earned in Russia.
The result compared with 2.06 trillion won a year earlier, and the 1.98 trillion won average estimate of 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue totalled 23.57 trillion won from 21.94 trillion won a year prior, said the automaker - the world's fifth-biggest when paired with affiliate Kia Motors Corp.
Shares of Hyundai fell 29 percent last year when involvement in a $10 billion property purchase triggered a sharp selloff and promises of higher dividends. ($1 = 1,085.8000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Kahyun Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.