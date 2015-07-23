SEOUL, July 23 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday its net profit fell 24 percent in the second quarter year on year, its sixth straight quarterly profit drop, as the automaker saw profit hit by weaker-than-expected sales in foreign markets such as the United States and China.

Hyundai Motor, which with affiliate Kia Motors Corp ranks fifth in global auto sales, said net profit fell to 1.7 trillion won in April-June from 2.2 trillion won a year earlier. That matched the 1.7 trillion won average estimate of 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hyundai has grappled with unfavourable market conditions such as a firm won, as well as increased competition in China. To end a series of quarterly losses it cut operating expenses and output at home, while spending more on consumer incentives and discounts abroad. (Reporting by Sohee Kim and Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Christopher Cushing)