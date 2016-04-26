SEOUL, April 26 Hyundai Motor reported a 12 percent fall in net profit for the January to March period, as the South Korean automaker suffered slumping sales in China.

Hyundai Motor, the world's fifth-biggest automaker together with affiliate Kia Motors, posted on Tuesday a net profit of 1.69 trillion won ($1.47 billion) for the first quarter, compared with the 1.46 trillion won average estimate of 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

This marks its ninth consecutive quarterly profit drop. ($1 = 1,149.0200 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)