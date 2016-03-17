SEOUL, March 17 South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday that it has raised about 342.1 billion won ($290.65 million) from the sale of a 5 percent stake in fighter jet manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Ltd.

Hyundai Motor said in a public filing that it has sold 4.87 million shares in KAI through the block deal, without elaborating on the reason for the sale. ($1 = 1,177.0000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)