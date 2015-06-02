* Shares slide 10 pct to lowest in nearly five years
* U.S. and China factory shipments tumble in May - analyst
* Hyundai too reliant on sedans amid boom for SUVs
* Increased output of Tuscon SUV won't come till Sept
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, June 2 Hyundai Motor Co
shares slid 10 percent to their lowest levels in nearly five
years on Tuesday, after sharp declines in shipments underscored
a heavy reliance on sedans that have failed to woo customers
despite aggressive sales promotions.
Shipments from the automaker's U.S. factory slumped 17
percent in May from a year earlier while its Chinese factories
saw shipments drop 12 percent, according to Yim Eun-young at
Samsung Securities who looked at detailed preliminary data made
available to analysts.
The dismal performance underscores how Hyundai has lost its
way - going from a top performer during the global financial
crisis to an industry underperformer - after failing to predict
a global boom in sport utility vehicles.
Also rubbing salt into the wound has been a further
weakening of the yen which benefits rival Japanese automakers.
On Tuesday, the dollar hovered at fresh 12-1/2 year highs
against the yen, extending a bullish run after upbeat U.S.
data.
Hyundai Motor said last month it would boost production of
Tucson sport utility vehicles in South Korea to meet strong
demand at home and abroad, but the output increase will not come
until September.
"Hyundai has been late in dealing with the market trend
towards SUVs," said Ko Tae-bong, auto analyst at Hi Investment &
Securities.
The 10 percent decline, which is set to be its biggest daily
percentage drop since August 2011, wiped $3.7 billion off
Hyundai's market value by mid-afternoon. Shares in affiliate Kia
Motors dropped 4.9 percent.
Official May sales figures showed a second consecutive month
of decline with overseas sales falling 6 percent and domestic
sales sliding 8 percent.
Hyundai is due to release U.S. retail sales later on Tuesday
and Samsung Securities' Yim said she expects Hyundai sales not
only to fall, but also lag Kia for the first time.
The declines come despite aggressive sales incentives. In
the first quarter, Hyundai was forced to boost U.S. incentives
by nearly 30 percent, to an average $2,200 per vehicle, to clear
inventory. In South Korea, it has been offering interest-free
loans for its Elantra and Sonata sedans since May.
Ko at Hi Investment said unless Hyundai brings forward the
launch of its revamped Elantra - the first makeover of the key
model in five years - to September in Korea, it will be
challenging for it to achieve its annual sales target of 5.05
million vehicles.
In contrast, boosted in part by the popularity of its SUVs,
Ford Motor Co has announced plans to make an additional
40,000 vehicles by cutting summer downtime.
(Additional reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)