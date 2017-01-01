UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Jan 2 Hyundai Motor Co aims to sell 5.08 million vehicles globally in 2017, the South Korean company said on Monday, up slightly from its 2016 goal.
Hyundai Motor said in a regulatory filing it plans to sell 4.4 million vehicles overseas and another 683,000 vehicles domestically. The firm set a 2016 total sales target of 5.01 million but did not disclose actual sales for last year. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Paul Tait)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources