UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Oct 30 Hyundai Motor said it aims to sell 22,000 of its new Aslan large sedans in South Korea next year, hoping the domestic-focused model will help it fend off German rivals in its lucrative home market.
The premium model will compete with the Volkswagen Passat, BMW 3 Series, Mercedes C-Class and Audi A4.
This year, it aims to sell 6,000.
The model was developed mainly for South Korea, Hyundai's third biggest market after China and the United States, but the automaker is also considering exports, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources