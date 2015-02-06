SEOUL Feb 6 South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Co said on Friday it bought back 460 billion won ($422.4 million) worth of its own shares as part of its efforts to enhance shareholder value.

Hyundai said in a regulatory filing that it acquired both common and preferred shares between Nov. 12 and Feb. 3, based on the buyback plan the company announced in November. ($1 = 1,089.0600 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Anand Basu)