SEOUL Nov 12 South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun bought 1.85 million shares in the firm from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co Ltd to protect shareholders and ensure stable management of the firm.

Hyundai, in a regulatory filing, said Chung acquired the shares at 162,500 won ($140.38) per share, translating to around 300 billion won ($259 million). ($1 = 1,157.5800 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)