UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Oct 12 Hyundai Motor reached a tentative wage pact with its South Korean labour union on Wednesday, a union official told Reuters, after the automaker's worst-ever industrial strike disrupted output at its key domestic production base.
The agreement is subject to a vote by almost 50,000 union members, who had rejected an earlier deal in August because of smaller pay rises.
The union has held 24 rounds of full-scale or partial strike action since July 19, preventing the automaker from making 131,851 vehicles worth more than 2.9 trillion won ($2.60 billion), the government said last week. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources