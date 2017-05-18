SINGAPORE May 18 Hyundai Motor denied a media report that it plans to decide next week whether to introduce a holding company structure.

Maeil Business Newspaper said on Thursday that Hyundai Motor and other affiliates will hold board meetings next week to discuss the plan, citing investment banking sources.

"The report is groundless," a Hyundai spokesperson said. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)