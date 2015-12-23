UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Dec 24 Hyundai Motor has reached a tentative wage pact with its South Korean labour union, a company spokesman said on Thursday, potentially avoiding major production losses at the automaker's biggest manufacturing base.
The agreement is subject to a vote by about 48,000 union members. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin. Editing by Jane Merriman)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.