SEOUL, April 23 South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor said on Thursday it is "actively" considering building a new U.S. factory, citing its limited production capacity and the market's growth prospects.

"We continuously feel the need to expand the capacity of our U.S. factory," Chief Financial Officer Lee Won-hee said in a conference call after the company reported first-quarter earnings.

The executive said Hyundai is considering which models to make at the prospective new factory, in light of growing demand for sport utility vehicles. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)