Sept 24 Hyundai Capital America on Monday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HYUNDAI TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 1.625 PCT MATURITY 10/02/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.942 FIRST PAY 04/02/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 1.645 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/01/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.125 PCT MATURITY 10/02/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.863 FIRST PAY 04/02/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.154 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/01/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS