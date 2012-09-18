UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SEOUL, Sept 18 South Korea's Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co said it has won a $252 million order to build an underground cable tunnel for Singapore Power Ltd.
The company said in a statement it planned to begin construction by the end of this year and complete the project in Singapore by 2018. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders