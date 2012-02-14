SEOUL Feb 14 South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it and an affiliate have won orders to build four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and one LNG storage unit from European companies, worth a combined $1.1 billion.

The shipbuilder said in a statement that it had signed a deal for one LNG storage unit with Norway's Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd on Monday, while securing an order for two LNG carriers from an unidentified European company on Feb. 8.

Affiliate Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries also inked a deal for two LNG carriers with Norway's Golar LNG Ltd with options for two additional ships. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)