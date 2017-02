SEOUL Sep 4 Hyundai Engineering & Construction said on Sunday it had won a $434 million order to build a national museum in Qatar.

The South Korean construction firm said it had secured the final contract from Qatar Museums Authority to build the museum on a site of 46,000 square metres in the country's capital Doha.

The company added in a statement that it expected the construction work for the facility to take 33 months. (Reporting by Sung-Won Shim; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)