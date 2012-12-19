Dec 19 Hyundai Motor Co is recalling
about 13,500 of its 2012 Veloster models with sunroofs that may
shatter while the car is moving, the company and U.S. safety
regulators said.
The "panoramic" sunroof may have been weakened during
assembly of the cars, which could cause the glass panel to
break, said a filing with the U.S. National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration.
Veloster is a three-door compact car. Models produced from
Nov. 1, 2011 through April 17, 2012 are affected by the recall.
The cars are made in Hyundai's home country of South Korea.
NHTSA said it has received 11 consumer complaints saying
that sunroofs have shattered or exploded in their 2012 Veloster
models. Seven of them reported that they were driving when the
glass shattered, some of them while the Veloster was traveling
at highway speeds.
No injuries or crashes were reported to NHTSA.
The safety recall will begin next month. Hyundai will notify
customers who will be advised to bring their cars into
dealerships for inspection and, if necessary, free replacement
of the sunroofs.
Hyundai sold 32,886 Velosters in the first 11 months of this
year, according to Autodata Corp.