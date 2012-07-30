July 30 Hyundai Motor Co is
recalling some Santa Fe SUVs and Sonata sedans for separate air
bag issues, U.S. safety regulators said.
In the United States, Hyundai is recalling 199,118 Santa Fe
SUVs from the model years 2007 to 2009 that were made from April
2006 through July 7, 2008 because the front passenger air bag
may not deploy in a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration said in a filing.
Separately, Hyundai is recalling 22,513 Sonata sedans in the
United States for the model years 2012-2013, made from January
to June this year, because the side air bag may inflate, to the
surprise of the driver.
