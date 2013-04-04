UPDATE 6-Medical providers oppose Trump-backed health plan, Democrats take aim
* Doctors, hospital groups oppose the proposals (Adds session going late into night, White House official, paragraphs 2, 13, 15)
SEOUL, April 4 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp will take "global action" to fix a potentially faulty switch, after they said they planned to recall more than 1.8 million vehicles in the United States.
The move may increase the number of vehicles to be recalled by the world's fifth-biggest automaker, which already announced recalls of 160,000 vehicles in South Korea.
"Hyundai Motor confirms that a global service action (recall, service campaign or other corrective measures) will be conducted for all countries in which Hyundai vehicles equipped with the stop lamp switch in question have been sold," Hyundai said in a statement on Thursday.
* Doctors, hospital groups oppose the proposals (Adds session going late into night, White House official, paragraphs 2, 13, 15)
* Hydro one restores power to more than 48,000 customers; 20,000 remain without power
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03092017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: LIC Chairman V.K. Sharma, IRDAI Chairman T.S. Vijayan and general insurance company heads at FICCI organised insurance conference in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament