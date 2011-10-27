(Add Hyundai outlook on global car demand, fund manger
comments)
* Net profit 1.92 trln won vs 1.89 trln won consensus
* Sees 2011 sales higher than 4 mln vehicles
* Sees rising competition, macroeconomic uncertainty
* Hyundai shares end flat, underperform market
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Oct 27 South Korea's Hyundai Motor
warned of rising competition and economic
uncertainty after it posted on Thursday a 21 percent rise in
quarterly net profit, fueled by solid sales gains in the United
States, Europe and other markets.
Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales, along
with affiliate Kia Motors , also said it will beat
its already-upgraded sales target of 4 million units this year,
after its global sales rose 9.6 percent in the third quarter
from a year earlier.
Once viewed as manufacturers of bland but economical cars,
Hyundai and Kia have addressed design and reliability problems
in recent years to outperform during the global financial crisis
and have become formidable competitors to more established
rivals.
Their sales are expected to remain solid in the fourth
quarter with new models winning over consumers with attractive
prices, features and styling, analysts said.
The South Korean duo will also continue to benefit from the
woes of Japanese rivals suffering from a strong yen and floods
in Thailand, where some maintain production units, they said.
Still, maintaining sales momentum next year in the face of a
slowing global economy, resurgent Japanese automakers, and
stretched manufacturing capacity is seen a challenge.
"Tougher competition from recovering Japanese carmakers is
inevitable in the short term," said Lee Dong-geun, a fund manger
at Heungkook Asset Management said. "But Japanese firms still
have concerns about a stronger yen and the recent floods in
Thailand."
Hyundai on Thursday reported a 1.92 trillion won
($1.7 billion) net profit for the July-to-September quarter, in
line with a consensus forecast of 1.89 trillion won from Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
That was up from a 1.59 trillion won net profit a year ago
and down from 2.31 trillion won in the preceding quarter.
COMPETITION IN U.S.
"We expect Japanese rivals to carry out an aggressive sales
policy in the United States after normalizing production in the
fourth quarter," said Hyundai's chief financial officer, Lee
Won-hee. "But we will maintain our low-inventory, low-incentive
policies and pursue qualitative growth."
"We believe our Sonata and Elantra are ahead of Toyota's new
Camry and Honda's new Civic in terms of product competitiveness
expect that we will be able to achieve global sales of more than
4 million vehicles this year," he said.
Hyundai's president, Chung Jin-haeng, told Reuters on
Tuesday that Hyundai and Kia expected to beat their already
upgraded combined 2011 sales targets of 6.5 million vehicles,
but the growth rate is forecast to slow next year because of
capacity constraints.
Lee said he expected global car demand to rise by 4.2
percent to 78.5 million vehicles next year, almost flat from
2011's growth rate, but said there is a downside risk to the
2012 demand should economic conditions in the United States and
Europe deteriorate.
"Hyundai will probably benefit from some operational issues
that its Japanese counterparts are facing due to flooding in
Thailand, where some production units are located," said Jung
Sang-jin, a fund manger at Dongbu Asset Management.
"Looking at next year however, earnings growth momentum may
slow. This is quite natural given that Hyundai has seen very
sharp earnings growth in recent years. Hyundai has a stronger
presence in the United States than Europe, so the health of the
U.S. auto market is one uncertainty," he said.
Shares in Hyundai Motor closed flat versus the wider
market's 1.46 percent gain. Its shares have jumped 29
percent this year, outperforming the broader market's 8
percent fall.
(Additional reporting by Ju-min Park, Jungyoun Park and
Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Matt Driskill and Jonathan Hopfner)