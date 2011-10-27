SEOUL Oct 27 South Korea's Hyundai Motor posted a 21 percent rise in quarterly net profit, meeting consensus, fueled by solid sales gains in the United States, Europe and other markets despite global economic uncertainty.

Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales, along with affiliate Kia Motors , on Thursday reported a 1.92 trillion won ($1.7 billion) net profit for the July to September quarter, in line with a consensus forecast of 1.89 trillion won from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

That was up from a 1.59 trillion won net profit a year ago and down from 2.31 trillion won in the preceding quarter.

Shares in Hyundai Motor have jumped 29 percent this year, outperforming the wider market's 8 percent fall. ($1 = 1132.250 Korean Won) ($1 = 1132.250 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill and Jonathan Hopfner)