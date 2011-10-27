SEOUL Oct 27 South Korea's Hyundai Motor
posted a 21 percent rise in quarterly net profit,
meeting consensus, fueled by solid sales gains in the United
States, Europe and other markets despite global economic
uncertainty.
Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales, along
with affiliate Kia Motors , on Thursday reported a
1.92 trillion won ($1.7 billion) net profit for the July to
September quarter, in line with a consensus forecast of 1.89
trillion won from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That was up from a 1.59 trillion won net profit a year ago
and down from 2.31 trillion won in the preceding quarter.
Shares in Hyundai Motor have jumped 29 percent this year,
outperforming the wider market's 8 percent fall.
($1 = 1132.250 Korean Won)
($1 = 1132.250 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill and
Jonathan Hopfner)