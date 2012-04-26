U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
SEOUL, April 26 South Korea's Hyundai Motor increased its quarterly net profit by 31 percent, beating forecasts, as strong sales of its Sonata and Elantra models in the United States and its i30 compact in Europe more than offset weak sales at home.
The world's fifth-biggest automaker with affiliate Kia Motors posted a 2.45 trillion won ($2.15 billion) net profit for January-March, compared with a consensus forecast of 2.07 trillion won from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That is up from 1.88 trillion won in net profit a year ago and 2.0 trillion won in the preceding quarter.
Shares in Hyundai Motor have risen about 13 percent this month, while most of its global rivals have fallen. The stock hit a life high of 269,500 won ($240) on April 9. The benchmark stock index has slipped 2.3 percent. ($1 = 1141.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Pzena Investment Management, reports 6.26 percent passive stake in Essendant Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday and some of them expressed concern about a travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries traveling to the United States.