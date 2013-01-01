SEOUL Jan 2 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp aim to boost global sales by 4 percent this year to a combined 7.41 million vehicles, they said in a press release on Wednesday.

The South Korean duo, which together ranks fifth in global car sales, sold 7.12 million vehicles in 2012, up 8 percent from the previous year and better than their original target of 7 million. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miyoung Kim)