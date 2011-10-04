* Hyundai Sept global sales up 14 pct; Kia sales rise 16 pct
* Combined U.S. market share falls from previous month
* Hyundai, Kia report record monthly China sales
SEOUL, Oct 4 Hyundai Motor and
affiliate Kia Motors posted double-digit vehicle
sales growth in September, fueled by solid gains in key markets
such as the United States and China.
The South Korean duo expects to outstrip earlier sales
targets for this year, but limited manufacturing capacity, the
global economic crisis, and rising competition may dent growth.
Hyundai posted a 14 percent rise in global sales in
September from a year earlier, while Kia's sales rose 16
percent.
Hyundai and Kia outperformed the overall U.S. market with
double-digit U.S. sales growth last month but their combined
sales and market share fell from the previous month.
Hyundai and Kia posted record monthly sales in China in
September, driven by brisk sales of Hyundai's Sonata midsize
sedan and Kia's K2 (Rio) subcompact.
Shares in Hyundai and Kia both traded down 3.8 percent as of
0535 GMT, slightly outperforming the market's 4.2 percent drop.
Hyundai's co-chief executive Steve Yang quit due to health
issues and its overseas and domestic heads will split Yang's
role, a company spokesman said on Friday.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)