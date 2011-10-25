SEOUL Oct 25 Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp aim to sell about 7 million vehicles globally next year, versus more than 6.5 million this year, the president of Hyundai Motor said on Tuesday.

"We aim to sell about 7 million vehicles next year. We expect to reach (the target) should we run our factories at full capacity," Chung Jin-haeng told Reuters.

He said Hyundai and Kia expected to beat their already upgraded 2011 sales targets of 6.5 million vehicles, anticipating sales of between 6.5 million and 6.6 million. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)