U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 3 pct in Jan - ELFA
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
SEOUL, July 2 Hyundai Motor Co' s sales during June (in vehicles):
June 2012 June 2011
TOTAL SALES 374,827 354,254
OVERSEAS SALES 315,116 294,590
DOMESTIC SALES 59,711 59,664
Note: Hyundai is South Korea's largest auto maker and controls about half of the home market. (Reporting by Iktae Park)
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
DETROIT, Feb 23 U.S. auto sales will show a 1 percent decline in February from a year earlier, industry consultant and car shopping website Edmunds said on Thursday.
OTTAWA, Feb 23 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday discussed cooperation along the countries' shared border, Trudeau's office said in a statement that did not give details.