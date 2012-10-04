* Hyundai global sales reach 371,743 vehicles, up 3.4 pct
* Strike ends, but domestic sales remain weak
* Hyundai may have benefited from anti-Japan protests in
China
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Oct 4 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co
said global sales returned to growth, rising 3.4
percent in September from a year earlier, after strikes at
domestic plants ended and as it benefited from boosts to U.S.
and China production.
The figures, although below some expectations for record
monthly numbers, will provide some reassurance that Hyundai has
put its costliest strike ever behind it. Analysts worry,
however, about the impact on third-quarter earnings which are
due late this month.
"September results fell short of expectations because
domestic sales remained sluggish despite the end of strikes and
the start of discount programmes," Suh Sung-moon, an analyst at
Korea Investment & Securities.
Hyundai said worldwide sales rose to 371,743 vehicles last
month, the highest level since June. But sales for affiliate Kia
Motors Corp were almost flat as strikes there ran
until Sept. 11 while Hyundai's strikes were over in August.
Hyundai's sales in August had fallen 4.6 percent, the
automaker's first monthly sales decline in more than three
years, hit by the partial walkouts due to wage disputes. The
South Korean plants supply about half of Hyundai's vehicles sold
globally and prevented it from making 82,088 cars worth some
$1.5 billion.
Hyundai shares ended down 0.8 percent prior to the sales
figures, while Kia stocks were up 0.3 percent.
A BOOST IN CHINA
Hyundai did not give a regional breakdown, but analysts said
it likely posted solid China sales at a time when its Japanese
rivals are struggling in the wake of a territorial row that has
provoked anti-Japan protests in the world's biggest auto market.
Mazda Motor Corp, the first of Japan's automakers
to report China sales for September, said on Thursday that sales
plunged 35 percent from a year earlier.
Hyundai's new factory in China, which makes its popular
Elantra compact car and started production in June, has allowed
it to increase supply. In contrast some Japanese rivals are
cutting back output there.
"Hyundai has more cars to sell now in China, and this helps
Hyundai accelerate sales and woo customers from struggling
Japanese carmakers," said Suh.
But Goldman Sachs has said the benefit for non-Japanese
brands is likely to be small, although Japanese vehicle sales in
China are expected to fall 7.4 percent this year as a result of
the protests.
The automaker also added a third shift to a U.S. plant,
which also makes the Elantra, from September, providing a timely
boost to production.
U.S. sales figures showed Hyundai's sales in September
jumped 15 percent from a year earlier, outperforming a 13
percent climb for the industry overall.
But even with the recent production boosts, analysts fret
that Hyundai is not making the most of its opportunities and
that production capacity is being stretched globally.
Hyundai's U.S. share market has failed to show major gains,
at 5 percent in September compared with 4.9 percent a year
earlier, while Japanese rivals like Toyota Motor Corp
have now made a strong comeback from the post-earthquake
problems that bedevilled them last year.
Hyundai would argue, however, that its cautious approach to
increasing capacity is paying off. Led by Chairman Chung
Mong-koo, the automaker has slowed capacity addition in the past
couple of years to focus on quality and branding.
Its brand value jumped 24 percent to the seventh place among
automakers, outpacing Audi, according to brand consultancy
Interbrand's 2012 Best 100 Global Brands released this week.
In Europe, Hyundai is an outperformer but the automaker is
expected to fail to meet its Europe sales target this year, hurt
by the region's debt crisis. Its September sales for the
European Union will be released later this month.