UPDATE 3-CIBC vows "disciplined" approach to PrivateBancorp bid
* Lifts dividend for 9th time in last 10 quarters (Recasts, adds CEO comment)
SEOUL, March 2 - Hyundai Motor Co' s sales during February (in vehicles):
February 2012 February 2011
TOTAL SALES 360,979 281,284
OVERSEAS SALES 307,332 231,879
DOMESTIC SALES 53,647 49,405
Note: Hyundai is South Korea's largest auto maker and controls about half of the home market.
(Reporting by Eun Jee Park and Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Lifts dividend for 9th time in last 10 quarters (Recasts, adds CEO comment)
SAO PAULO, Feb 23 ArcelorMittal Brasil SA and Votorantim SA said on Thursday they will merge their long steel operations in Brazil, creating a company with a combined production capacity of 5.4 million tonnes of rolled steel per year.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Shares of Mexico's leading broadcaster Grupo Televisa gained more than 4 percent on Thursday following the company's fourth quarter earnings report. (Reporting by Paulina Osorio)