BRIEF-Forest City posts Q4 FFO per share $0.31
* Forest City reports 2016 fourth-quarter and yearend results
SEOUL, Jan 2 - Hyundai Motor Co' s sales during December (in vehicles):
December 2011 December 2010
TOTAL SALES 371,448 305,427
OVERSEAS SALES 312,949 245,355
DOMESTIC SALES 58,499 60,092
Note: Hyundai is South Korea's largest auto maker and controls about half of the home market. (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Cheniere Partners announces offering of $1.35 billion senior secured notes due 2028 by Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC
* Altitude Resources Inc - acquired New Alberta Crown Coal lease applications adjoining its Altitude North Property in West Central Alberta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: