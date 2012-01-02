SEOUL, Jan 2 - Hyundai Motor Co' s sales during December (in vehicles):

December 2011 December 2010

TOTAL SALES 371,448 305,427

OVERSEAS SALES 312,949 245,355

DOMESTIC SALES 58,499 60,092

Note: Hyundai is South Korea's largest auto maker and controls about half of the home market. (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)