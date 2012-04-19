SEOUL, April 19 Hyundai Motor said
it aimed to to sell 152,000 revamped Santa Fe sport utility
vehicles this year, as it unveiled the model in South Korea on
Thursday.
South Korea's top auto maker said in a statement it was
targeting sales of 385,000 Santa Fes in 2013.
Santa Fe is Hyundai's sole model to be launched globally
this year and comes as its domestic car sales are increasingly
under pressure following free trade deals with Europe and the
United States that have boosted international automakers' access
to South Korea's formerly sheltered market.
Sales of imported cars topped 10 percent of the market for
the first time in January this year, according to industry data,
versus less than 1 percent in 2000.
