Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SEOUL May 29 Hyundai Engineering & Construction said on Tuesday it had won a 1.77 trillion won ($1.49 billion) project for an alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.
The South Korean builder said it won the order from Ma'aden Bauxite and Alumina Company. ($1 = 1185.3500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
