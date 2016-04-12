China tells banks to come clean on misdemeanours - sources
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
SEOUL, April 12 South Korean banking group KB Financial Group Inc said on Tuesday it will acquire a stake in brokerage Hyundai Securities Co Ltd, big enough to give it operational control, for 1.25 trillion won ($1.09 billion).
KB Financial said in a statement will acquire a 22.56 percent stake in the brokerage, whose shares are widely held on the Seoul stock exchange, from Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd and other shareholders.
Reflecting a high premium paid for acquiring effective control of the brokerage, the deal's value was nearly four times that of the listed shares as of Tuesday's close, about 361 billion won. ($1 = 1,142.9100 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
