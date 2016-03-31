SEOUL, March 31 KB Financial Group Inc
was chosen as preferred bidder to buy a controlling
stake in South Korean stock brokerage Hyundai Securities Co Ltd
, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Thursday.
Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd (HMM) and other shareholders
put up for sale a 22.56 percent stake in the brokerage. The
stake had a market value of about 366.7 billion won ($322.25
million) as of Thursday.
KB Financial and Hyundai Merchant Marine both declined
immediate comment.
($1 = 1,137.9300 won)
