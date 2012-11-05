* Hyundai, Kia shares down 7 pct

* Hyundai, Kia admit faulty mileage estimates of over 1 mln vehicles

* Hyundai, Kia face tens of millions of annual costs, reputation damage -analysts

SEOUL, Nov 5 Shares in Hyundai Motor and sibling Kia Motors slumped on Monday after U.S. authorities found the South Korean automakers had inflated the fuel economy of more than 1 million vehicles.

The findings could not only lead to tens of millions of dollars in annual compensation to consumers, but also undermine the reputation of the companies centered their marketing campaigns on superior fuel economy, analysts said.

Hyundai and Kia conceded on Friday that they overstated the fuel economy of more than 1 million recently sold vehicles, and agreed to reimburse owners for the additional fuel costs.

The U.S. market is the key to the success story of Hyundai and Kia, which were the only carmaker which increased U.S. sales during the 2009 global recession and have since steadily increased sales and brand image with their value-for-money, stylish vehicles.

"...we now find improvements in brand perception at risk due to faulty mileage claims, which are at the core of the brand's success during difficult times. We think the potential financial loss is immaterial compared to the potential reputational loss of brand equity," James Yoon, an analyst at BNP Paribas, said in a report.

"We believe this could be a game-changing event in Hyundai's success story," he said.

Shares in Hyundai Motor fell as much as 6.5 percent to its lowest level since mid-December. Kia shares were down as much as 7.3 percent.

On Thursday, Hyundai and Kia shares plunged sparked by market rumours that the Hyundai may announce a U.S. recall or face fuel-economy related lawsuits. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)