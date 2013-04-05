SEOUL, April 5 Shares in Hyundai Motor Co extended their recent slide to fall more than 5 percent on Friday, as the yen's weakness further soured sentiment hurt by plans to recall a record number of cars in the United States.

Other car companies plunged, leading the wider market's fall, undermined by prolonged tension over North Korea.

The yen slumped to a 3-1/2 year low versus the dollar on Friday, extending falls after the Bank of Japan announced a radical campaign of monetary expansion, likely to give a price advantage to Japanese exporters.

Hyundai Motor fell 5 percent and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp fell more than 3 percent on Thursday after the world's fifth-biggest automobile group it would recall nearly 1.9 million vehicles in the U.S. mainly due to a potentially faulty switch for brake lights. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)