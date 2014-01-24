SEOUL Jan 24 Shares of Hyundai Motor
fell more than 3 percent on Friday after the
automaker posted disappointing quarterly earnings, which
prompted a series of brokerages to cut stock price targets for
the South Korean company.
Hyundai Motor posted its first year-on-year fall in
quarterly revenue in nearly three years on Thursday after it was
hit by a stronger local currency and slumping sales in South
Korea, as well as increased incentives for aging models.
Its fourth-quarter net profit also missed a consensus
forecast.
Hyundai Motor shares traded down 2.6 percent at 226,000
Korean won ($210) at 0029 GMT after falling as much as 3.2
percent.
($1 = 1073.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Jungmin Jang; Editing by Paul
Tait)