Gap Inc names Breitbard as Banana Republic head
March 14 Gap Inc named Mark Breitbard as president and chief executive officer of its Banana Republic brand.
SEOUL Jan 13 Shares in South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co jumped more than 4 percent on Monday, helped by buying interest from foreign brokerages after sharp declines in recent weeks, amid hopes that the pace of the Japanese yen's slide might ease, dealers said.
"Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors have undergone a series of corrections on worries over currency rates, which has lowered their valuations to prompt bargain hunting today," said Eric Choi, an auto analyst for Shinhan Investment Securities.
Shares in Hyundai traded up 3.6 percent at 0055 GMT after rising as much as 4.5 percent earlier.
"The view that the yen has fallen as far as it might against the dollar appears to be spreading after a U.S. auto lobby group said over the weekend that the Japanese government has purposefully managed currency rates to give its exports an edge," said Shin Chung-kwan, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
March 14 Gap Inc named Mark Breitbard as president and chief executive officer of its Banana Republic brand.
ANTANANARIVO, March 14 Vanilla producers on the tropical island of Madagascar say a cyclone that killed 78 people has also damaged around 30 percent of the crop in the world's biggest producer.
BERLIN, March 14 Germany is not expected to introduce a new highway toll for cars until 2020, three years later than expected, the newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing government documents.