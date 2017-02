SEOUL Aug 10 Hyundai Merchant Marine said on Wednesday that it planned to order five new container ships worth a total of 695 billion won ($638.7 million).

Hyundai said in a regulatory filing that the addition of the five 13,100 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) vessels would help improve the competitiveness of its line-up.

Local media reported the order had been placed with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering . ($1 = 1088.200 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)