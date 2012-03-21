SEOUL, March 21 South Korea's Hyundai Motor
plans to launch a revamped version of its flagship
Sonata sedan in 2014, its chief executive Kim Choon-ho told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The latest version of the mid-sized sedan was launched in
September 2009 in South Korea and early 2010 in the United
States.
Sonata, which competes with Toyota Motor Corp's
Camry, is Hyundai's top-selling model in the United States and
helped the South Korean automaker achieve record sales and
market share there last year. It was Hyundai's third-best
selling model in South Korea last year.
Kim also told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry
meeting that the revamped version of the large-sized Genesis
would be introduced in late 2013.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)