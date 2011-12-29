SEOUL Dec 29 Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, said on Thursday that it would boost spending on research and development by 10.9 percent to 5.1 trillion won ($4.41 billion) next year.

Out of the 5.1 trillion won, 4.6 trillion won has been earmarked for the development of environmentally-friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles, South Korea's No.2 conglomerate said in a statement. ($1 = 1155.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)