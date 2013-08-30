SEOUL Aug 30 Hyundai Motor Co's South Korean workers plan to extend a partial strike for another two days after the latest round of wage talks failed to produce an agreement, a union spokesman said on Friday.

More than 40,000 union workers plan to idle the automaker's South Korean plants for eight hours on Monday and on Tuesday next week, the spokesman said.

Since Aug. 20, workers have staged partial strikes for six days, preventing the automaker from producing 28,084 vehicles worth 576.3 billion Korean won ($519.32 million.)

($1 = 1109.7250 Korean won)

