UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Aug 30 Hyundai Motor Co's South Korean workers plan to extend a partial strike for another two days after the latest round of wage talks failed to produce an agreement, a union spokesman said on Friday.
More than 40,000 union workers plan to idle the automaker's South Korean plants for eight hours on Monday and on Tuesday next week, the spokesman said.
Since Aug. 20, workers have staged partial strikes for six days, preventing the automaker from producing 28,084 vehicles worth 576.3 billion Korean won ($519.32 million.)
($1 = 1109.7250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources