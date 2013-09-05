SEOUL, Sept 5 Hyundai Motor Co has reached a tentative wage deal with its South Korean labour union, a union spokesman said on Thursday.

Should the union approve the deal in a vote on Monday, Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest carmaker along with affiliate Kia Motors, should avoid further production losses. It had suffered a series of partial strikes. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Urquhart)