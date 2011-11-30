(Adds comment from Hyundai Motor America spokesman)
DETROIT Nov 30 The United Auto Workers union
protested at about 75 U.S. Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS)
dealerships on Wednesday in support of a South Korean woman who
filed a sexual harassment claim against one of the automaker's
suppliers.
"The worker was not employed by Hyundai Motor Company but
by a subcontractor of Hyundai Motor Company affiliate Glovis,"
said Hyundai Motor America spokesman Chris Hosford. "We are not
able to comment further on the issue."
Hyundai Glovis Co (086280.KS) is a logistics and
distribution company affiliated with Hyundai Motor Group, which
includes Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp
(000270.KS).
Targeting Hyundai's U.S. dealers with informational
leafleting does not mean the South Korean automaker will be
singled out by the UAW in its campaign to unionize workers at
plants of non-U.S. automakers, UAW spokeswoman Michele Martin
said.
UAW President Bob King has said he wants target a Japanese,
South Korean or German automaker with U.S. plants in its
organizing campaign.
King initially said he wanted to have one of the foreign
automakers with U.S. plants organized by the end of this year.
But UAW officials recently said they expect to name a target
company by the end of the year, or early 2012.
The UAW said the woman, who is in South Korea, was fired
after she made her complaint.
Martin said the union was showing support for her and the
Korean Metal Workers Union by demanding her reinstatement.
Last week, UAW Vice President Joe Ashton said UAW members
had been in training to protest outside U.S. dealerships
representing whichever foreign automaker it targets.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall, editing by Maureen Bavdek)