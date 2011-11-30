(Adds comment from Hyundai Motor America spokesman)

DETROIT Nov 30 The United Auto Workers union protested at about 75 U.S. Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) dealerships on Wednesday in support of a South Korean woman who filed a sexual harassment claim against one of the automaker's suppliers.

"The worker was not employed by Hyundai Motor Company but by a subcontractor of Hyundai Motor Company affiliate Glovis," said Hyundai Motor America spokesman Chris Hosford. "We are not able to comment further on the issue."

Hyundai Glovis Co (086280.KS) is a logistics and distribution company affiliated with Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp (000270.KS).

Targeting Hyundai's U.S. dealers with informational leafleting does not mean the South Korean automaker will be singled out by the UAW in its campaign to unionize workers at plants of non-U.S. automakers, UAW spokeswoman Michele Martin said.

UAW President Bob King has said he wants target a Japanese, South Korean or German automaker with U.S. plants in its organizing campaign.

King initially said he wanted to have one of the foreign automakers with U.S. plants organized by the end of this year. But UAW officials recently said they expect to name a target company by the end of the year, or early 2012.

The UAW said the woman, who is in South Korea, was fired after she made her complaint.

Martin said the union was showing support for her and the Korean Metal Workers Union by demanding her reinstatement.

Last week, UAW Vice President Joe Ashton said UAW members had been in training to protest outside U.S. dealerships representing whichever foreign automaker it targets. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall, editing by Maureen Bavdek)