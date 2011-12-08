SEOUL Dec 8 Hyundai Motor's vice chairman said on Thursday that it would be difficult for the United Auto Workers (UAW) to unionise workers at the South Korean automaker's plant in the United States.

Hyundai factory workers in Alabama, which saw massive layoffs at Detroit automakers during the global financial crisis, do not see the need to join the UAW union, because Hyundai gives them stable jobs, said Yoon Yeo-cheol, who is in charge of Hyundai's labour relations.

"It will not be easy (for UAW to unionise Hyundai workers). Hyundai employees there don't like it," he told reporters in Seoul.

UAW President Bob King has said he wants to target a Japanese, South Korean or German automaker with U.S. plants in its campaign to unionise workers at plants of non-U.S. automakers.

The UAW protested at about 75 U.S. Hyundai Motor Co dealerships last week in support of a South Korean woman who filed a sexual harassment claim against one of the automaker's suppliers. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)