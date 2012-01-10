SEOUL Jan 11 The labour union of Hyundai
Motor said on Wednesday that it planned to restart
all engine output in the southeastern city of Ulsan, the
company's biggest domestic production base, from 0000 GMT after
reaching an agreement with the management.
The union suspended engine production at Ulsan factories on
Tuesday afternoon in response to an employee setting himself on
fire on Sunday, claiming "suppression" and excessive monitoring
by the company were to blame for the self-immolation.
"The company accepted our demands overall, including that
the CEO issue an apology," a union spokesman said.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)