SEOUL Aug 24 Hyundai Motor , South Korea's top automaker, on Wednesday reached a tentative wage deal with its labour union that will be put to a union vote on Friday, a company spokesman said.

Should the union approve the agreement, this would mark the third straight year a wage pact would be reached without strikes at the world's fifth-biggest automaker along with affiliate Kia Motors .

The latest deal included a 93,000 Korean won ($86.267) rise in basic salaries, a performance bonus equivalent to three months' salary plus a 7 million won payment and 35 company shares per employee, the spokesman said. ($1 = 1078.050 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin Editing by Maria Golovnina)