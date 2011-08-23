(Add union comments, details, background)

* Union to vote on tentative wage deal on Friday

* Union approval would allow S.Korean automaker to avoid strike for 3 years

SEOUL, Aug 24 Hyundai Motor , South Korea's top automaker, on Wednesday reached a tentative wage deal with its labour union that will be put to a union vote on Friday, a company spokesman said.

Should the union approve the agreement, this would mark the third straight year a wage pact would be reached without strikes at the world's fifth-biggest automaker along with affiliate Kia Motors .

Some analysts were concerned that a strike could impact sales of the carmaker at a time when its inventory is low due to strong demand for its models such as the Grandeur large-sized sedan.

The latest deal included a 93,000 Korean won ($86.267) rise in basic salaries, a performance bonus equivalent to three months' salary plus a 7 million won payment and 35 company shares per employee, the spokesman said.

Hyundai Motor union heeded the management's call to cut the number of full-time paid unionists to 26, or just around one-tenth of the current number, the spokesman said.

The agreement was reached after hours of marathon talks, before Hyundai union members had been set to vote on Wednesday whether to launch a partial strike.

"Since the wage deal was reached, we have withdrawn our plan to hold a strike vote today. This is the first time in our history that we held wage talks for 17 hours. We did our best to avoid a strike," Chang Kyu-ho, a spokesman for Hyundai Motor union, told Reuters.

South Korea's once-militant car unions appear to have become moderate in recent years, with Hyundai's affiliate Kia Motors also reaching a wage deal this year without a strike for a two consecutive year.

Hyundai and Kia last year logged robust profits on brisk sales of new models such as Hyundai's Sonata and Kia's Optima.

But South Korean carmakers face challenge of coping with rising competition from Japanese rivals, the firming South Korean won and the macroeconomic uncertainties especially in the United States and Europe.

Shares in Hyundai Motor rallied 10 percent on Tuesday, as investors snapped up beaten-down auto shares. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)